Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

Shares of COO opened at $316.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.53. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

