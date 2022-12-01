Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE GRMN opened at $92.99 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.