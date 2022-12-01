Gas Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.60 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $22.60 million and $3.88 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00013137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.
