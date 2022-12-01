Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.8%.

Shares of GWRS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 13,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,422. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $298.33 million, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

