Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GWR traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.74. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.52 million and a PE ratio of 53.17. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.70 and a 12 month high of C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

About Global Water Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.