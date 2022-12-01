Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GWR traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.74. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.52 million and a PE ratio of 53.17. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.70 and a 12 month high of C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Global Water Resources
