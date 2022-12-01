Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 89.4% in November

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period.

