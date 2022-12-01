Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

