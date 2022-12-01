Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter.

