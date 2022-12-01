Gnosis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $234.63 million and $3.03 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $90.95 or 0.00537048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

