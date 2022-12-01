Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.01. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 646.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the period.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

