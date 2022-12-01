Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
GWLLF stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.38.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLF)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.