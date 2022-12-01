Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLF stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

