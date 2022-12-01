Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $574,818.32

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $574,818.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,988.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00456267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00116629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00850271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00650019 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00248337 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

