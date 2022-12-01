Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.