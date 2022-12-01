GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Stock Price Down 51.5%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) dropped 51.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut GURU Organic Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

See Also

