GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $765,171.85

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.44 million and $765,171.85 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

