Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.31

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

