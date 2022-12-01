Hancock Whitney Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.37. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

