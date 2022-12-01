Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harbour Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.08) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.67.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

