Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.55

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840.55 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 863.80 ($10.33). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 856 ($10.24), with a volume of 609,602 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.25) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.65) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 986.67 ($11.80).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 840.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

About Hargreaves Lansdown

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.29), for a total value of £73,917 ($88,428.04).

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.