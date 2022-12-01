Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 65,652 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 455,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

