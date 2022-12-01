Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 65,652 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 455,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.