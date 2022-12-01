Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Sells $119,660.00 in Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 102,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $613.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

