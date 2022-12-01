HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.25

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.25 and traded as low as $35.00. HCI Group shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 181,829 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

