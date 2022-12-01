HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 12.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 57.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 481,500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,121,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCMA stock remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,893. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. HCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

