Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $313.82 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Helium has a total market capitalization of $313.82 million and $3.25 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00013799 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009712 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,994,309 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
