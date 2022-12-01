Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 798,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,242. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $383.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

