Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CEO Purchases $994,590.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
