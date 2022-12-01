Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Shares Down 13.7%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70,786% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.
About Horizon Group Properties
Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.
