HSBC Downgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to Reduce

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.18) to GBX 259 ($3.10) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

