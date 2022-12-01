Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

