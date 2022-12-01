Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.75-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $548.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.39 and its 200 day moving average is $488.70. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Humana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 41.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Humana by 1,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $265,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

