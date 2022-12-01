ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LBOW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 54.50 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,916. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 52 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.91. The company has a market capitalization of £66.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.00.

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

