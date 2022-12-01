Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

About Incitec Pivot

(Get Rating)

Read More

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.