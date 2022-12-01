Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.14.
About Incitec Pivot
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incitec Pivot (INCZY)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.