Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $35,480.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GNTY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $425.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

