Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $35,480.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GNTY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $425.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.