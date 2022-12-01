Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,969.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

