Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 2,425 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGENGet Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72).

Nilufer von Bismarck also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($7,215.76).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.20 ($3.05). 7,089,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,788,870. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 740.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.49) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341 ($4.08).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.