Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 2,425 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72).
Nilufer von Bismarck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($7,215.76).
Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.20 ($3.05). 7,089,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,788,870. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 740.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.20.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
