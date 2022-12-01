Insider Buying: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 15,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 981,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,228. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quotient Technology Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

