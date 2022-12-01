Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 26,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,600,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,342,856.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner bought 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,617.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner bought 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

RKT stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,983,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

