Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 26,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,600,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,342,856.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner bought 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,617.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner bought 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.
RKT stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74.
RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
