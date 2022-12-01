Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $54,883.95 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $331.95 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

