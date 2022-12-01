Insider Selling: AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 244,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,527. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $256.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.32.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
