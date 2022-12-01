Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $942,990.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.9 %

ADI stock opened at $171.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.