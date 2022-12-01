Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total transaction of C$197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,705,778.25.
Calian Group Stock Performance
CGY traded down C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$770.36 million and a PE ratio of 56.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.70.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.
