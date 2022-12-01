Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $95,373.75 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of COIN opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $331.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

