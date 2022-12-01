Insider Selling: Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 10,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$760,002.
Cypress Development Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CYP stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$153.85 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00.
Cypress Development Company Profile
