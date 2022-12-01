Insider Selling: Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 10,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$760,002.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CYP stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$153.85 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

Cypress Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.