Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 11,862 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98.

On Friday, September 30th, Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,005. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 456,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

