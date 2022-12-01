Insider Selling: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) CEO Sells 2,397,305 Shares of Stock

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of Mega Matrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $2,397,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTMT remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,503. Mega Matrix Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

