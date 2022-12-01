Insider Selling: NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Sells 642 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $17,070.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,300.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marty Stromquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Marty Stromquist sold 348 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $9,048.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $16,506.60.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NCSM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCS Multistage by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 37.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

