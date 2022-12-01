Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,071. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

