Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,071. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Further Reading
