Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 128,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,813. The company has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.