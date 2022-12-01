Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 128,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,813. The company has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
