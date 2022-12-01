Insider Selling: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Insider Sells 4,853 Shares of Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Resolute Forest Products Price Performance
Shares of RFP stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Forest Products (RFP)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.