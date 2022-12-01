Insider Selling: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Insider Sells 4,853 Shares of Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFPGet Rating) (TSE:RFP) insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

