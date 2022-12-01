Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Sells 14,149 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE R opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $97.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

